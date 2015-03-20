Son of man in Detroit attack knocks plea deals

The son of a man who was severely injured by a Detroit mob says his father is "crushed" by a decision to make plea deals with five attackers.

Joe Utash tells WDIV-TV that family members are "pretty upset about it." Attempted murder charges were dropped this week in exchange for guilty pleas to assault.

Steve Utash was in a coma for days after being attacked while tending to a boy whom he accidentally struck with his pickup truck in Detroit.

Maria Miller, a spokeswoman for prosecutors, says her office talked to Steve Utash's brothers about the plea deals. She says there was no resistance from the two men.

Miller says the guilty pleas were an appropriate way to close the case and allow Utash to avoid testifying at trial.