Son of Buc-ee's co-founder accused of secretly filming guests in bathroom

The son of Buc-ee's co-founder Don Wasek has been accused of secretly filming party guests using the bathroom at his family's Texas lake house , according to county records and local reports.

Mitchell Wasek, 28, is facing a total of 28 counts of invasive visual recording in Travis County, according to online records and The Austin-American Statesman.

Guests at his family's house on Lake Travis spotted a charging port for Wasek's camera hidden in a bathroom wall and reported him to authorities in May, an affidavit obtained by the newspaper states.

Witnesses took the camera from the lake house and viewed its contents, which included recordings of the guests "in various states of undress," the Statesman reported.

The camera reportedly contained recordings of 13 people in bathrooms at the lake house and two other locations, including an Austin apartment and a home in Telluride, Colorado, owned by the Waseks, the Statesman reported, citing property records and the police affidavit.

Wasek's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The recordings allegedly show people "using the toilet, showering, changing clothes and/or having sex."

Wasek was released on $280,000 bond, according to the Statesman. He is due in court on October 24.