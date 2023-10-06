Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Son of Buc-ee's co-founder accused of secretly filming guests in bathroom

Guests at Mitchell Wasek's family house on Lake Travis spotted a charging port for a camera hidden in a bathroom wall

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
close
Texas family repeatedly attacked by out-of-control pig: 'Prisoners in their own home' Video

Texas family repeatedly attacked by out-of-control pig: 'Prisoners in their own home'

An out-of-control pig reportedly attacked a Texas family Monday and Tuesday. Kingsland resident Wendy Goldstein said the animal kept coming back and even entered her home.

The son of Buc-ee's co-founder Don Wasek has been accused of secretly filming party guests using the bathroom at his family's Texas lake house, according to county records and local reports.

Mitchell Wasek, 28, is facing a total of 28 counts of invasive visual recording in Travis County, according to online records and The Austin-American Statesman.

Guests at his family's house on Lake Travis spotted a charging port for Wasek's camera hidden in a bathroom wall and reported him to authorities in May, an affidavit obtained by the newspaper states.

Witnesses took the camera from the lake house and viewed its contents, which included recordings of the guests "in various states of undress," the Statesman reported.

CELLMATE WHO KILLED SUSPECTED SERIAL KILLER BILLY CHEMIRIR IDENTIFIED

Mitchell Wasek mugshot

Mitchell Wasek, 28, is facing a total of 28 counts of invasive visual recording in Travis County, according to online records and The Austin-American Statesman. (Austin Police Department)

The camera reportedly contained recordings of 13 people in bathrooms at the lake house and two other locations, including an Austin apartment and a home in Telluride, Colorado, owned by the Waseks, the Statesman reported, citing property records and the police affidavit.

DALLAS ISD EDUCATOR MISSING, POLICE SAY TEXT MESSAGES MAY INDICATE FOUL PLAY

Wasek's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

An aerial view shows a Buc-ee's store location at 27106 Northwest Freeway in Cypress on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2011, in Houston.

The camera reportedly contained recordings of 13 people in bathrooms at the lakehouse and two other locations, including an Austin apartment and a home in Telluride, Colorado, owned by the Waseks, the Statesman reported (Smiley N. Pool/Houston Chronicle)

The recordings allegedly show people "using the toilet, showering, changing clothes and/or having sex."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wasek was released on $280,000 bond, according to the Statesman. He is due in court on October 24.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.