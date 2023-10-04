Dallas ISD educator missing, police say text messages may indicate foul play

A teacher’s assistant missing in Texas for a week is believed to be in danger as police say text messages received by a friend may indicate foul play was involved in her disappearance.

Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga, a 24-year-old teacher’s assistant with the Dallas Independent School District, has been missing since Sept. 27, the Seagoville Police Department said.

Family members said that her unexplained disappearance is not considered normal behavior.

"She always makes it home, she was very punctual at work, she didn't show up the next day, we said this is not okay, something is going on," Litzy Mendez, Mendez Olascoaga's cousin, told FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth.

Family members believe her vehicle was last seen on surveillance cameras that day at about 8:00 p.m. in the Creekside Mobile Home Park located at 2510 U.S. HWY 175 in Seagoville, where she dropped off a friend.

Mendez Olascoaga’s abandoned vehicle, a white 2015 Buick La Crosse, was located by family members on the following day near the intersection of Milam Road and Lawson Road in Mesquite, according to police.

Family told police that friends of Mendez Olascoaga had received strange text messages regarding the missing woman.

"We got some random text messages, a friend of hers got them, ‘hey are you missing someone,’ ‘you’re never gonna find her and you’re never gonna see her again,’" Marco Barroso, Mendez Olascoaga’s brother-in-law told the station.

Police are looking at the text messages and say that their content indicates that foul play may have been involved in Mendez Olascoaga’s disappearance.

Family members initially reported Mendez Olascoaga as missing to the Dallas Police Department on Sept. 28. Officers directed the family to the Seagoville Police Department upon learning that she was reportedly last seen in Seagoville.

Authorities asked anyone with information, leads, or surveillance video from the area where Mendez Olascoaga was last seen or where her vehicle was discovered to contact Seagoville police.