Some National Guard troops are now armed in Washington, DC

National Guard units deployed in Washington, D.C., as part of the Trump administration’s effort to slash violent crime have been authorized to carry firearms, the D.C. National Guard has announced — and some troops have already been observed armed on patrol.

The Guard said on Saturday it had formally authorized members supporting Joint Task Force–DC to carry their service-issued M17 pistols.

Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard, the Guard’s interim commander, said the decision came at the direction of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and in coordination with local and federal law enforcement. The Guard stressed that the weapons are for personal protection and that troops operate under strict rules for use of force, including de-escalation techniques.

"This decision is not something taken lightly," Blanchard said. "We are in coordination with our law enforcement partners and all appropriate review processes are in place."

The Associated Press, citing a Defense Department official who was not authorized to speak publicly, reported that some Guard units would be armed with handguns and others with rifles. An AP photographer also observed South Carolina Guardsmen with holstered handguns outside Union Station on Sunday.

Under the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, the use of federal armed forces for civilian law enforcement is generally prohibited. But the National Guard will operate under Title 32 Section 502F authority, which does not apply to Posse Comitatus.

"Our task force members incorporate de-escalation techniques within the D.C. National Guard rules for the use of force," said Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–DC. "Incorporating all of these measures ensures they are fully prepared to support law enforcement and safeguard the residents of Washington, D.C."

President Donald Trump activated the National Guard in Washington, D.C., earlier this month as part of an effort to curb violent crime in the nation’s capital. Nearly 2,300 Guard soldiers and airmen from Washington, D.C., and six states are mobilized, according to a Joint Task Force spokesperson.

Under direct presidential authority, Guard members have been posted to monuments, checkpoints and traffic stops across all eight wards, with a mission of deterring crime and maintaining a visible security presence. They are carrying out presence patrols across the city, including at Metro stations, Union Station, the National Mall and alongside U.S. Park Police.

A Defense Department official told Fox News Digital Monday that members of Joint Task Force–DC will soon deploy with their service-issued weapons, consistent with their training and their mission to help lower the crime rate in the nation’s capital.

The official said the Guard’s interim commander can adjust how those forces are used in coordination with D.C. police and federal law enforcement partners.

Touting the operation’s success — at least 465 arrests have been made — Trump has signaled he intends to broaden the D.C. mission to other cities. "We’re going to make it safe, and we’re going to then go on to other places," he told federal agents and Guard troops Thursday at a D.C. patrol center.

On Friday, Trump added, "I think Chicago will be our next. And then we’ll help with New York."

Officials have also linked the D.C. operation to beautification efforts ahead of next year’s 250th Independence Day celebration.

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich and Liz Freden contributed to this report.