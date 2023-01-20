Snow forecast as storm system moves from Rockies to Plains

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.
The next storm system is developing across the Rockies and will move into the Plains, bringing heavy snow to some spots.
Snow forecast across the Rockies through Sunday morning
(Credit: Fox News)
Another area of low pressure located in the Gulf of Mexico is spreading rain along the South and Southeast.
Rain forecast in the Southeast through Monday morning
(Credit: Fox News)
Some of that energy will then travel up the East Coast over the weekend as a coastal storm.
The storm on the East Coast through Sunday night
(Credit: Fox News)
The snow forecast in the Northeast from Sunday to Monday
(Credit: Fox News)
Rain and wind will be the story for the coast, with measurable snow for the interior Northeast and New England.
