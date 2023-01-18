Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Disaster funds available in 7 Georgia counties after tornado outbreak

GA grants will aid in home repairs, temporary housing, low-cost loans

Associated Press
The Federal Emergency Management Agency says that disaster assistance has been made available to Georgia in areas struck by a tornado outbreak across the South on Thursday.

In an announcement Tuesday, FEMA said that President Joe Biden's action makes federal funding available to people impacted by the storms in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties.

TORNADO DAMAGE: 5-YEAR-OLD CONFIRMED DEAD IN GEORGIA AS SEVERE WEATHER THREATENS THE SOUTHEAST

Disaster funds are being made available in seven Georgia counties after disaster struck from the tornado outbreak throughout the South. The money will be used to find temporary housing, aid in home repairs, and giving low-cost loans.

The federal assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs, FEMA said.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday that its crews have confirmed eight tornadoes in Georgia, but the number could change in coming days as the agency continues to survey damage.