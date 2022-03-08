Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Snow, cold weather forecast to spread across US

Rain, thunderstorms to impact the South, mid-Atlantic

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
It’s beginning to look and feel a lot like winter again, with several rounds of snow and cold air set to spread across the U.S.

TOWNS IN IOWA LOOK TO RECOVER AFTER TORNADO KILLS AT LEAST 7, DAMAGES OVER 50 HOMES

Heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms will move into the South and mid-Atlantic while some wintry weather makes its way up into the Northeast tomorrow.

Southeastern rain forecast

Southeastern rain forecast (Credit: Fox News)

More cold air will arrive late week for the Rockies and Plains.  

Western winter weather alerts

Western winter weather alerts (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy mountain snow will develop through Wednesday when winter storm watches and warnings are in effect.  

Northeast snow forecast

Northeast snow forecast (Credit: Fox News)

More wintry weather will make its way into the Northeast over the weekend.  

Eastern snow potential

Eastern snow potential (Credit: Fox News)

Stay tuned for the latest forecast details. 

