Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania
Published

Smokestack detonation at old Pennsylvania coal plant causes unexpected outages

Air burst from Pittsburgh-area Cheswick Generating Station, defunct since 2022, damaged nearby power lines

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The implosion of two smokestacks at a shuttered coal-fired power plant in Pennsylvania went mostly as planned on Friday, but officials say an air burst caused some utility poles and power lines to come down on a nearby street, leading to power outages.

CLOCK TICKING FOR PLAN TO KEEP WEST VIRGINIA COAL PLANT OPEN

Pennsylvania Fox News graphic

The Friday implosion of a Pittsburgh-area power plant was executed as planned, though a large air blast led to minor damage and power outages in nearby residential areas.

The implosion at the Cheswick Generating Station in Springdale, a borough just northeast of Pittsburgh, occurred shortly after 8 a.m., bringing the stacks down with a loud crash and a huge cloud of dust. One tower stood about 550 feet tall and the other 750 feet.

VIDEO SHOWS DEFUNCT KENTUCKY COAL PLANT TOWERS BEING IMPLODED IN MASSIVE BLAST

No injuries were reported, but some nearby properties had minor damage that officials said was being assessed Friday afternoon. Many utility customers who lost power had their electricity restored within an hour, officials said, and customers were back online by late Friday afternoon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cheswick plant stopped making power in the spring of 2022 and has since been taken over by an environmental remediation firm.