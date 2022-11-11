Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Published

Video shows defunct Kentucky coal plant towers being imploded in massive blast

Paradise Fossil Plant in Kentucky was retired in 2020

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
The Tennessee Valley Authority has released a video showing the implosion of towers at the Paradise Fossil Plant in Kentucky. 

The Tennessee Valley Authority has released a video showing a massive explosion imploding three cooling towers at a retired coal plant in Kentucky. 

The demolition that occurred Thursday at the Paradise Fossil Plant in Paradise comes after the facility was shuttered in 2020 following 59 years of service.

"As part of its ongoing process to clear the Paradise Fossil Plant site for future use, TVA crews and partners safely imploded the three 435-plus foot tall cooling towers on Nov.10," the Tennessee Valley Authority said in a statement. 

Video shows the three towers crumbling to the ground following controlled explosions at their bases. 

The Tennessee Valley said "Units 1 and 2 went on-line in 1963, each with a generation capacity of 704 megawatts. At the time, they were the largest operating units in the world. A third unit became operational in 1970, with a summer net generating capacity of 971 MW."

"The property is being redeveloped as we take steps toward advancing our energy system of the future," TVA said. 

"TVA is taking a number of steps to return the site to ‘brownfield’ status around 2030, making way for potential new development. A portion of the site already houses the gas-fired Paradise Combined Cycle Plant, opened in 2017," it added. "TVA is also constructing additional gas-fired combustion turbines at Paradise." 

Debris can be seen flying through the air following a blast at the base of one of the towers Tuesday at the retired Paradise Fossil Plant in Paradise, Kentucky.

Paradise is located northeast of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and north of Nashville, Tennessee. 

One of the towers at the Paradise Fossil Plant is seen collapsing after an explosion.

"TVA’s Paradise Fossil Plant was located in western Kentucky on the Green River near the village of Paradise. The plant had three units and three large natural-draft cooling towers," the TVA said. "Paradise was TVA’s only coal-fired plant with cooling towers, which are typically seen at nuclear plants."  

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.