Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota

Small-town Minnesota hotel shooter didn't know either of his victims, police say

Nicholas Lenius committed suicide the night of the attack

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The man who fatally shot a Super 8 hotel clerk and a guest in a small Minnesota town doesn't appear to have any connection with the victims, authorities said.

Cloquet police said Monday that it doesn't appear that 32-year-old Nicholas Elliot Lenius, of Ramsey, knew either of the people he killed on Jan. 9. Lenius died by suicide that night during the incident that triggered an active shooter warning in town.

MINNESOTA SHOOTER WHO KILLED 2 POLICE OFFICERS AND A PARAMEDIC ID’D, HAD LOST RIGHT TO OWN GUNS

Officials also said a toxicology report showed there was methamphetamine in Lenius’ blood and that this may have impaired him during the shooting.

St Paul, Minneapolis, Rochester crime

A man who killed two people at a Super 8 motel in Cloquet, Minnesota did not know his victims, according to authorities. (Fox News)

Police who responded to the shooting found hotel employee 22-year-old Shellby Trettel shot near the front desk. The other victim, 35-year-old Patrick Jeffrey Roers, of Deer River, was shot inside a vehicle that was parked in the hotel lot.

Lenius and Roers were both guests at the motel.

Officials had issued an alert that night about an active shooter at the hotel and warned people in the surrounding area of Big Lake Road and Highway 33 to shelter in place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

About 12,000 people live in Cloquet, which is about 20 miles west of Duluth.