California
Published

Small plane crashes into Southern California airport roof, buried nose first

The plane was seen sticking out of the roof of a hangar while surrounded by first responders

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A small airplane crashed nose-first into a Southern California airport building Monday. 

The crash involving a single-engine Cessna 172 at Long Beach Airport was reported just after 2:15 p.m. at what appeared to be a hangar. 

The crash happened while the pilot was practicing takeoffs and landings, the Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News Digital. 

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PLANE CRASH KILLS 1, INJURES 3 OTHERS

Long Beach Airport plane stuck in building

Firefighters gather on top of a building at the Long Beach Airport next to a small plane with its nose buried in the structure.  (KTTV)

The pilot was the only person on board the Cessna plane and sustained minor injuries, Fox Los Angeles reported. 

It was unclear what led to the crash. Images from the scene show the plane on top of the building with its nose buried inside. The aircraft was surrounded by firefighters.  

Long Beach plane crash

The scene where a plane crashed at the Long Beach Airport on Monday.  (KTTV)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the city and airport. The FAA is investigating the incident. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.