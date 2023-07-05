Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Southern California plane crash kills 1, injures 3 others

Television footage showed the plane upside down in a parking lot

Associated Press
One person was killed and three others were injured when a single-engine plane crashed Tuesday in Southern California, authorities said.

The Cessna 172 with four people aboard crashed shortly after taking off from French Valley Airport in Murrieta around 2:45 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Televised news footage showed the small plane upside down in a business parking lot.

Plane crash

A single-engine Cessna 172 that crashed near the French Valley Airport in Murrieta, California, is shown on July 4, 2023. (Courtesy of KTLA-TV Channel 5 via AP)

One person died at the scene about 85 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Three others were taken to hospitals, one with serious injuries, the fire department said on Twitter.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.