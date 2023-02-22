Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arkansas
Published

Small plane crashes outside factory in Little Rock, Arkansas

AR officials did not have details on the cause of the crash

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A small airplane crashed Wednesday outside a factory in the Arkansas capital, and there was no immediate word of any injuries.

The twin-engine plane crashed outside a 3M plant in Little Rock, a couple of miles south of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, said Lt. Cody Burk, spokesperson for the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

NY AUDIO REVEALS FINAL MINUTES BEFORE PLANE CRASH, AS 2 OCCUPANTS CALLED FAMILIES TO SAY GOODBYE

A small plane crashed outside a factory in Little Rock, Arkansas on Wednesday. 

A small plane crashed outside a factory in Little Rock, Arkansas on Wednesday. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Burk did not have details on the number of people aboard the plane, the extent of any injuries or the cause of the crash.