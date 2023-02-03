Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

Fatal New York plane crash caused by engine damage, investigators rule

The plane crashed as it approached a suburban NY airport in January

Associated Press
A small plane that crashed last month as it approached a suburban New York airport, killing two people on board, had a damaged engine that led the aircraft to bleed oil, according to an investigation by National Transportation Safety Board.

NY AUDIO REVEALS FINAL MINUTES BEFORE PLANE CRASH, AS 2 OCCUPANTS CALLED FAMILIES TO SAY GOODBYE

Investigators said they found a hole in the top of the crankcase and noted fresh oil at the bottom of the fuselage, which apparently caused the plane to fly poorly.

A flight that crashed after departing New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport did so because of engine damage.

The single-engine Beechcraft A36 was flying from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to the Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio, on Jan. 19.

MISSING PLANE THAT DISAPPEARED DEPARTING NEW YORK'S JFK AIRPORT FOUND IN WHITE PLAINS, OCCUPANTS DEAD: REPORT

The pilot had radioed air traffic controllers that the plane was approaching the White Plains airport with a "dead cylinder," but then went silent not long after broadcasting, "mayday mayday mayday mayday."

The aircraft was about a mile from the A  at around 6:15 p.m. The airport is near White Plains, about 39 miles north of JFK.