Published
Last Update April 19, 2016

Small plane crashes on Chesapeake Bay island; 2 dead

By | Associated Press

Maryland State Police say two people were killed when a small plane crashed on Kent Island near the Bay Bridge Airport.

Spokesman Cpl. DaVaughn Parker said at the scene that the Centreville barracks received a call about 12:44 p.m. Tuesday about a plane crash. He says the aircraft burst into flames when it hit the ground at Maryland Route 8 and Route 50 in Stevensville.

He says the plane is a Van's Aircraft RV-12, which, according to the company's website, is a two-seater that can be built from a kit or a factory.

Parker says the two people on the plane were pronounced dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified.

The airport serves mostly general aviation, not scheduled passenger airlines.