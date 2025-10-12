Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Small plane crashes in Fort Worth, reportedly leaving 2 dead and trucks ablaze

Multiple semi-trucks reportedly caught fire in incident near Hicks Airfield

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Published | Updated
Small plane crashes in Fort Worth, Texas Video

Small plane crashes in Fort Worth, Texas

A small plane crashed into some "unknown structures" in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday, authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital. (Credit: KDFW)

A small plane crash in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday reportedly left two people dead.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near Hicks Airfield in the 12000 block of N. Saginaw Boulevard in Fort Worth, Texas. Multiple semi-trucks caught fire following the impact, and two victims were found dead at the scene, FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth reported, citing the Fort Worth Fire Department.

"I can confirm this is a small aircraft that crashed into some unknown structures," a spokesperson for the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital.

A small plane crash in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday reportedly left two people dead. (KDFW)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NSTB) were notified of the incident, according to FOX 4.

"Since this involves a plane, the FAA will be the lead on this investigation," the spokesperson added. "We’re supporting the scene with traffic control at this time."

A police cruiser parked near the scene of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NSTB) were notified of the incident, according to FOX 4. (KDFW)

It remains unclear how many people were on board the aircraft.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Business 287 were closed in the area at the time of the crash.

Hicks Airfield, located north of Fort Worth in Tarrant County, is a private, member-owned airfield, according to its website. (KDFW)

Hicks Airfield, located north of Fort Worth in Tarrant County, is a private, member-owned airfield, according to its website.

The Fort Worth Fire Department, Saginaw Fire Department, Fort Worth Police Department, Haslet Fire Department and the FAA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

