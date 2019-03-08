Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Small-plane crash near Florida airport kills 5, police say

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Pahokee Airport, near the scene of the fatal small-plane crash. The aircraft pictured is not the one involved in the crash.  (Google)

Five people are dead after a small plane crashed into a lake near a Florida airport on Friday, police said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office received reports around 3:30 p.m. that a small plane had crashed into Lake Okeechobee, just 400 yards from Pahokee Airport.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the twin-engine Piper aircraft departed from Tampa International Airport and was set to land at the nearby airfield, Fox 13 reported.

Despite an initial report that a witness observed someone swimming away from the plane, the sheriff’s office later confirmed that five bodies were recovered from the main body of the aircraft.

“PBSO Marine Unit Deputies and @PBCFR personnel recovered five individuals from the aircraft fuselage.  All individuals are deceased,” a tweet read.

The passengers have not been identified but their deaths are being investigated by the PBSO Violent Crimes division.

It was not immediately clear what caused Friday’s crash. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will handle the investigation.

