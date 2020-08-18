Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

Small plane crashes into Connecticut home, 2 injured

Miraculously, no fatalities or major injuries were reported

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Two people were injured after a small plane crashed into a Connecticut home late Monday while people were inside, police said Tuesday.

The aircraft crashed into the roof of a single-story home in the Groton, a town in New London County, shortly after 10:30 p.m., but both passengers inside the plane were able to climb out on their own, the Groton Police Department wrote in a Tuesday morning Facebook post.

No fatalities were reported, and both occupants were taken to a local hospital with injures that were not life-threatening.

It was not immediately clear what caused the plane to crash, or if any other people were injured. Authorities are still investigating.

