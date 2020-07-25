Multiple people injured in Utah small plane crash with 6 on board: report

Multiple people were injured in a small plane crash that occurred in West Jordan, Utah, on Saturday afternoon, which officials say may have resulted in several deaths.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a Piper PA-32 with six people on board crashed into a backyard, Fox 13 in Salt Lake City reported.

Local police said one person was inside the home and was injured when the plane crashed.

The condition of the others who were on board the plane was not immediately available, but a police spokesperson confirmed to Fox 13 that the crash may have been fatal for some involved.

One home caught on fire as a result of the crash, which damaged a total of three houses. The plane reportedly took off from South Valley Regional Airport and went down around 1:30 p.m.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are currently investigating the incident.

Several medical helicopters were sent in to carry the injured to nearby hospitals, according to KSL.

More information is expected to be released once it is verified by investigators, according to a statement by Allen Kenitzer, of the FAA Office of Communications.