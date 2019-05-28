Small cub caught inside Missouri school goes viral

A small male bear cub, about 18 months old and weighing around 90 pounds, got trapped in a Missouri school on Tuesday, according to a report.

Most Sacred Heart Parish in Eureka is out for the school year, luckily, but it seemed as if the someone forgot to tell the bear. Video of his misadventure spread virally on social media.

FOX 2 St. Louis reported that the parish’s pastor, Father Joe Kempf, said staff propped open a door while cleaning the school, and the bear found his way inside.

The bear would not budge when authorities attempted to lure him back out, so he was tranquilized and removed.

“This is a real common time period when the parents will push those males out of the den so they can make room for the young cubs and so he could be out exploring and learning the world for the first time and getting into all kinds of mischief,” Missouri Department of Conservation spokesman Dan Zarlenga told FOX 2.

Zarlenga warned about the dangers of people interacting with bears without thought about the possible consequences.

“Do not feed bears deliberately because there’s a saying that 'a fed bear is a dead bear,'” Zarlenga told FOX 2. “Once a bear is fed, habituated to humans, it really creates a behavioral problem and it’s not good for the people and it’s not good for the bear in the end, either.”

