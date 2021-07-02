Slender Man case: Wisconsin judge orders conditional release for woman involved in stabbing

A Wisconsin judge Thursday ordered the conditional release from a mental institution of one of the two women who was sentenced in the stabbing of a classmate to please the fictional Slender Man when all three were 12 years old.

Anissa Weier, 19, has spent three and a half years of her 25-year sentence at the state’s Winnebago Mental Health Institute after she was found not guilty in the 2014 stabbing by reason of mental disease or defect, according to FOX 6 in Milwaukee.

Weier and friend Morgan Geyser had lured classmate Payton Leutner into the woods near a Waukesha, Wisconsin, park after a sleepover in 2014 where Geyser then stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier cheered her on.

The girls left Leutner for dead but she was able to crawl out of the woods where she was found by a bicyclist and survived.

Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren gave state officials 60 days to draw up a conditional release plan and sent Weier back to the mental hospital pending another hearing on Sept. 10.

Her supervised release will likely involve her living with a family member, getting a job or attending college, according to FOX 6.

In addition to the conditions of release, Weier will be assigned state Department of Health Services case managers to track her progress until she's 37 years old, the length of her commitment.

When Weier petitioned Bohren for conditional release in March, she said she had exhausted all her treatment options at Winnebago and she needed to rejoin society. She vowed she'd never let herself "become a weapon again" and promised to comply with whatever conditions Bohren imposed.

Geyser was sentenced in 2018 to 40 years in a mental health facility after being found not guilty.

Weier and Geyser told investigators they stabbed Leutner because they thought Slender Man was real. They said they thought attacking her would make them his servants and keep him from killing their families.

Slender Man is a character that started as a Creepypasta internet meme in 2009 who is often depicted stalking or abducting children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.