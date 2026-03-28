Slain college student’s mother vows ‘fight for justice’ after illegal immigrant charged in Chicago killing

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The mother of slain college student Sheridan Gorman is speaking out, vowing a "fight for justice" after the 18-year-old was allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant earlier this month in Chicago.

Jessica Gorman delivered emotional remarks Saturday at a vigil in Yorktown Heights, New York, honoring her daughter — a Loyola University Chicago freshman whose life was cut short in what authorities describe as a sudden, violent attack.

"I want to say this gently, but honestly, as a mom, I'm angry," Jessica Gorman said. "I'm like completely heartbroken, and we are going to fight for justice for our sweet Sheridan, and we're going to fight for change."

While acknowledging that "not everyone" will see the situation the same way, Jessica Gorman underscored what she described as a universal truth shared by parents.

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"At the heart of all of this, we all want the same thing for your children and for ours to be safe, to be protected, and to come home," Jessica Gorman said. "Because at the end of the day, that's what this is all about. All of our kids, every single one of them, protecting them, loving them, showing up for them. And that is how we honor her."

Sheridan Gorman, a New York native, was killed at around 1:06 a.m. on March 19 while with friends near a pier in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood.

Officials say that Jose Medina-Medina, 25, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela, allegedly fired one shot at the Loyola University Chicago student, killing her.

Gorman was reportedly only a few months away from completing her freshman year.

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Medina-Medina was previously apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol on May 9, 2023, and was released into the U.S. under the Biden administration, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

At the vigil, the family’s attorney, Thomas Tripodianos, warned against what he described as growing complacency about public safety.

"If we accept this, even silently, then we are accepting a reality where young people are not as safe as they should be. And that is not acceptable," Tripodianos said. "And there must be justice. Real justice."

Family members and friends also shared memories of Sheridan, remembering her impact on those around her.

"Sheridan, you are deeply loved at Loyola," Steven Betancourt, director of campus ministry at Loyola University Chicago, said. "You are deeply missed, and you will live on in the lives you touched and forever changed."

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The Gorman family has sharply criticized Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, arguing that their daughter’s death "demands accountability."

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"She was doing something entirely normal — walking near her campus with friends. She should be here," the Gorman family said regarding comments by Johnson.

The suspect appeared in court Friday and was ordered held in custody, according to FOX 32 Chicago.

He faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Fox News Digital's Adam Sabes contributed to this report.