Savannah Guthrie urges public to help find missing mother Nancy in emotional Mother’s Day post

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Savannah Guthrie issued a heartbreaking Mother’s Day plea Sunday as the search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, continues.

In an emotional Instagram post, the "Today" co-host shared a video filled with memories of her mom, alongside a message urging the public to help.

"Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie — we miss you with every breath. We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you," Savannah Guthrie wrote. "We need help. Someone knows something that can make the difference."

She added, "Call 1800CALLFBI. You can be anonymous and the reward remains available. Please keep praying. Bring her home."

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Savannah Guthrie’s husband, Michael Feldman, also paid tribute, posting a photo of his wife holding their two children and calling her the "strongest person" he knows.

"Surrounding you with love on Mother’s Day," Feldman added, along with heart and broken heart emojis.

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Support quickly poured in from friends and colleagues. Former "Today" show co-host Hoda Kotba commented, "Holding you," along with a heart emoji.

"Today" show lifestyle contributor Jill Martin wrote, "Redefines strongest," with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, authorities say the investigation into the disappearance of Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, is ongoing.

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Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told Fox News Digital on Friday that progress is being made nearly 100 days after the 84-year-old vanished from her home in Arizona’s Catalina Foothills.

Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been abducted at around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 1.

In March, Savannah Guthrie spoke publicly about the ordeal, describing her family’s pain.

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"Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony, we are in agony," she told Hoda Kotb at the time.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz, Brian Flood and Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.