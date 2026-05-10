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Nancy Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie urges public to help find missing mother Nancy in emotional Mother’s Day post

The 'Today' co-host urged the public to call 1800CALLFBI, noting the reward remains available

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
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Savannah Guthrie shares emotional Mother’s Day plea as search for missing mom continues Video

Savannah Guthrie shares emotional Mother’s Day plea as search for missing mom continues

The "Today" host shared a heartbreaking plea on Sunday, asking for the public’s help in the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie. (Credit: @savannahguthrie via Instagram)

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Savannah Guthrie issued a heartbreaking Mother’s Day plea Sunday as the search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, continues.

In an emotional Instagram post, the "Today" co-host shared a video filled with memories of her mom, alongside a message urging the public to help.

"Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie — we miss you with every breath. We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you," Savannah Guthrie wrote. "We need help. Someone knows something that can make the difference."

She added, "Call 1800CALLFBI. You can be anonymous and the reward remains available. Please keep praying. Bring her home."

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE SAYS FAMILY IN 'AGONY' IN FIRST INTERVIEW SINCE MOTHER NANCY'S DISAPPEARANCE

Savannah Guthrie smiling with her mother Nancy Guthrie at the TODAY studio

Savannah Guthrie smiles with her mother Nancy Guthrie at the "Today" studio on June 15, 2023. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Savannah Guthrie’s husband, Michael Feldman, also paid tribute, posting a photo of his wife holding their two children and calling her the "strongest person" he knows.

"Surrounding you with love on Mother’s Day," Feldman added, along with heart and broken heart emojis.

NANCY GUTHRIE CASE: SHERIFF NANOS SAYS 'WE ARE' CLOSER TO SOLVING 84-YEAR-OLD'S ABDUCTION

Savannah Guthrie speaking to staff at the TODAY studio

Savannah Guthrie made an off-camera appearance Thursday at NBC’s "Today" show studios to thank colleagues for their support since her mother Nancy went missing from her Arizona home on Feb. 1. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Support quickly poured in from friends and colleagues. Former "Today" show co-host Hoda Kotba commented, "Holding you," along with a heart emoji.

"Today" show lifestyle contributor Jill Martin wrote, "Redefines strongest," with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, authorities say the investigation into the disappearance of Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, is ongoing.

NANCY GUTHRIE WAS ALIVE WHEN ABDUCTED, BLOOD EVIDENCE SHOWS 'LAST STAND' ON FRONT PORCH: RETIRED FBI AGENT

Michael Feldman and Savannah Guthrie standing together at an event

Michael Feldman and Savannah Guthrie attend Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival at Spring Studios in New York on Oct. 9, 2025. (Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told Fox News Digital on Friday that progress is being made nearly 100 days after the 84-year-old vanished from her home in Arizona’s Catalina Foothills.

Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been abducted at around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 1.

In March, Savannah Guthrie spoke publicly about the ordeal, describing her family’s pain.

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"Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony, we are in agony," she told Hoda Kotb at the time.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz, Brian Flood and Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Story tips can be sent to sophia.compton@fox.com.
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