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WATCH: Senate hearing goes silent after Angel Father confronts top Dem over daughter’s death

'You had the chance to show basic humanity, to acknowledge Katie’s life and death ... Instead, silence,' Angel Father Joe Abraham told Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Il.

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo Fox News
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Angel dad calls out retiring Dem over daughter’s death Video

Angel dad calls out retiring Dem over daughter’s death

Illinois Angel Father Joe Abraham called out Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Il., for not acknowledging the death of his daughter, Katie.

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A Senate hearing got tense and quiet after Illinois father Joe Abraham confronted retiring Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., for not acknowledging his daughter, Katie, who was killed by an illegal immigrant drunk driver.

After Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, expressed his condolences to Abraham, the grieving father thanked him and then proceeded to drill into Durbin.

"I appreciate it. I also appreciate Ranking Member Welch and Mr. Padilla for recognizing that. What I don’t understand is why my senator of Illinois, Mr. Durbin, [I] haven’t heard two words from him toward me," he said, pointing in Durbin’s direction.

"It’s kind of amazing," Abraham added.

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Dick Durbin confronted by Angel father Joe Abraham

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Il., (left) was confronted by Angel father Joe Abraham (right) over the killing of his daughter, Katie, by an illegal immigrant. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images; U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary official website livestream)

In the suddenly quiet hearing chamber, Cruz said, "I think it is a fair question to ask." Abraham answered, "Kind of happy he’s calling it quits."

After the tense exchange, Abraham again called out Durbin, writing, "You had the chance to show basic humanity, to acknowledge Katie’s life and death, as other senators in your own party did. Instead, silence. Not a call, not a statement, not even basic human acknowledgment."

Abraham stated that "silence in the face of tragedy isn’t neutrality. It’s indifference."

"You’re retiring, but for many of us, that comes 30 years too late. And whoever you choose to endorse should be rejected just as quickly, because Illinois cannot afford more of the same," he added, writing, "Illinois families deserve better than leaders who look away when the consequences don’t fit their narrative."

He also criticized Durbin for supporting sanctuary policies, saying, "My daughter died in a system shaped by policies you continue to defend."

"You chose sanctuary policies that give special privileges to those here illegally, while law-abiding Illinois citizens like my family are left unprotected," wrote Abraham. "That’s not compassion. That’s a failure of leadership."

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An undated family photo of Katie Abraham

Katie Abraham was killed by an illegal immigrant drunk driver.  (Joe Abraham )

Abraham’s 20-year-old daughter, Katie Abraham, was killed by an illegal immigrant in a drunk-driving incident while standing at a stoplight in the college town of Urbana, Illinois. The federal government’s immigration crackdown in the Chicago area was launched in Katie’s honor. Dubbed "Operation Midway Blitz," the effort resulted in more than 4,500 illegal immigrant arrests, according to DHS.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Abraham, a lifelong Illinois resident, described his family as navigating a "dark wilderness" in the wake of Katie’s death.

"We have been in a dark wilderness, wandering, trying to find our new purpose … without Katie, who we thought would be with us the rest of our lives," he said.

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Joe Abraham holds photo of himself and daughter Katie.

Joe Abraham holds a photograph of himself with his 20-year-old daughter, Katie Abraham, at his family’s home in Glenview, Illinois, on Sept. 10, 2025. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"She was a beautiful soul," he added, lamenting, "We thought we'd have our children the rest of our lives."

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Addressing other Illinoisans, Abraham warned, "If anything, God forbid, happens to you, your state under this regime will turn its back on you, 100%."

"That's what they've done with us and Katie," he said. 

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

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