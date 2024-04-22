Slain Chicago police officer had gun, car stolen during attack: reports

The Chicago police officer who was shot and killed early Sunday morning while driving home from work had his gun and car stolen during the attack, according to local reports.

Officer Luis Huesca, 30, was killed outside his home in Gage Park. Officers responded to a gunshot detection in the 3100 block of W. 56th St. and found officer Huesca outside with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

Fox News Digital previously reported that Huesca’s vehicle was taken during the incident and found nearby a short while later, but police would not confirm whether the shooting was part of a carjacking.

IDAHO SHERIFF'S DEPUTY SHOT AND KILLED DURING TRAFFIC STOP: ‘OUR HEARTS BREAK’

Multiple sources have also told ABC’s Chicago affiliate that Huesca’s gun was also stolen. Chicago police would not confirm this after being contacted by Fox News Digital.

The area where Huesca was shot was the same area where his friend and colleague, Officer Andrews Vasquez-Lasso, was shot and killed in the line of duty last year, FOX 32 reported Monday. It was just two days before his 31st birthday.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago Alderman Anthony Napolitano told "Fox & Friends" earlier Monday that he believes law enforcement officials are in incredible danger in the city.

"It's dangerous, it's probably the most dangerous profession going on in the city of Chicago, besides being just a citizen. Nobody's safe here right now. We have leadership in City Council that's more worried about funding money towards illegal immigrants and getting more votes for their next election than they are protected our city and its citizens," he said.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report.