Skydiver plunges to death in freak accident after both parachutes fail

Heart-wrenching video shows the moment a professional skydiver plunged to her death after both parachutes failed during a fatal dive.

Carolina Muñoz Kennedy, 40, a professional skydiver from Chile, was making the dive in Boituva, Brazil, on Saturday when she got into difficulty with her parachutes, according to news outlet Diario AS.

Her main parachute malfunctioned and the reserve one then opened with the lines twisted, per Jam Press.

Video shows the skydiver caught in a deadly spin and rapidly spiraling in the air before she then appears to get her parachute under control. But worryingly, she then changes direction and crashes behind several trees.

Eyewitnesses told local news she attempted an emergency landing but hit a road.

"She was lying there on the ground waiting for help and people were calling the fire department and the police. "I felt incredibly sad, shocked," eyewitness José Soares de Melo told local media.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and administered first aid. She was taken to a nearby hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

Muñoz Kennedy had turned 40 two days prior and was making her last dive out a series she had performed throughout the day.

She was also a physiotherapist and chiropractor.

Her fatal fall was reported to police, who confiscated her high-performance equipment for forensic analysis and are now investigating.

The Brazilian Skydiving Confederation said it will also prepare a report on the cause of the incident.

"In this difficult time, our thoughts are with our dear athlete, her family and the entire skydiving community," the organization said in a statement, cited by Diario AS. "We reaffirm our commitment to the safety and well-being of everyone involved in our sport."

Muñoz Kennedy is being cremated Wednesday and her ashes will be brought back to Chile, per Jam Press.

One person wrote on social media: "Fly high, beautiful friend!"

"Thank you for being in my life, for your support, your time, your kindness, the laughter, and those late-night study sessions. I adore you forever."

The FAA says there are around 30 to 40 fatalities among skydivers each year in the United States.