Nashville skydiving instructor dead after falling without parachute

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Tennessee skydiving instructor died after a tandem jump went wrong over the weekend.

Local media outlets identified the instructor as 35-year-old Justin Fuller. His body was found "in the clearing of a wooded area off Ashland City Highway," the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said Saturday evening on X.

The student Fuller was jumping with was "lodged in a tree with an open parachute" and is expected to be okay after being rescued by fire crews, police said.

"This skydiver became separated at the plane from a tandem rig with an instructor," an X post said. "Three other skydivers who jumped moments earlier landed safely. The plane landed safely at Tune Airport."

DOG-WALKING MAN STUMBLES ON SUSPECTED DEBRIS FROM REAGAN NATIONAL PLANE CRASH 7 MONTHS LATER

Fuller, whose nickname was "Spidey," according to local FOX 17, had reportedly accomplished more than 5,000 jumps and trained military personnel.

The local TV station reported that sources said the harness equipment found with the surviving student was not faulty or broken.

EXPERIENCED SKYDIVER DELIBERATELY PLUNGED TO DEATH ONE DAY AFTER RELATIONSHIP WITH BOYFRIEND ENDED

The jump was coordinated by Go Skydive Nashville, according to reports. Its website states that its tandem instructors "are highly trained and USPA-certified professionals" who "must undergo extensive training and certification before even attempting a tandem skydive with a real student."

The website does say that the instructor "wears two parachutes, a big, stable main parachute and a reserve parachute," while the student wears "a specially-designed tandem skydiving harness that securely attaches you to your instructor."

"The Nashville Fire Department commends the outstanding work, ingenuity, and strategy displayed by our personnel during yesterday’s complex high-angle rescue," the fire department said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Faced with extraordinary circumstances, our teams worked seamlessly and creatively to reach and free the suspended parachutist, who was able to walk away with only minimal, non-life-threatening injuries after being stranded for several hours."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, police said. The agency told Fox News Digital via email that it has "limited communications" due to the government shutdown.