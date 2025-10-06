Expand / Collapse search
Nashville

Nashville skydiving instructor dead after falling without parachute

Student found lodged in tree with open parachute survives after rescue by fire crews

Pilar Arias
Published | Updated
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 5

A Tennessee skydiving instructor died after a tandem jump went wrong over the weekend.

Local media outlets identified the instructor as 35-year-old Justin Fuller. His body was found "in the clearing of a wooded area off Ashland City Highway," the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said Saturday evening on X.

The student Fuller was jumping with was "lodged in a tree with an open parachute" and is expected to be okay after being rescued by fire crews, police said.

"This skydiver became separated at the plane from a tandem rig with an instructor," an X post said. "Three other skydivers who jumped moments earlier landed safely. The plane landed safely at Tune Airport."

Justin Fuller Spidey skydiving instructor

Justin Fuller, known by the nickname "Spidey," died after a tandem skydiving jump went wrong on Oct. 4, 2025, near Nashville, Tennessee.  (Facebook/Justin Fuller Spidey )

Fuller, whose nickname was "Spidey," according to local FOX 17, had reportedly accomplished more than 5,000 jumps and trained military personnel.

The local TV station reported that sources said the harness equipment found with the surviving student was not faulty or broken. 

Nashville skydiving student stuck on tree

A Nashville fire spokesperson said the parachutist was rescued after suffering "only minimal, non-life-threatening injuries." (X/@NashvilleFD)

The jump was coordinated by Go Skydive Nashville, according to reports. Its website states that its tandem instructors "are highly trained and USPA-certified professionals" who "must undergo extensive training and certification before even attempting a tandem skydive with a real student."

The website does say that the instructor "wears two parachutes, a big, stable main parachute and a reserve parachute," while the student wears "a specially-designed tandem skydiving harness that securely attaches you to your instructor."

Justin Fuller hangs off a plane

Justin Fuller, 35, seen hanging off an airplane at an undetermined date. He was known by friends as an experienced skydiver who completed thousands of jumps. (Facebook/Justin Fuller Spidey )

"The Nashville Fire Department commends the outstanding work, ingenuity, and strategy displayed by our personnel during yesterday’s complex high-angle rescue," the fire department said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Faced with extraordinary circumstances, our teams worked seamlessly and creatively to reach and free the suspended parachutist, who was able to walk away with only minimal, non-life-threatening injuries after being stranded for several hours."

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, police said. The agency told Fox News Digital via email that it has "limited communications" due to the government shutdown.  
