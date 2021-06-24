Six Flags Hurricane Harbor: Teen killed in shooting

A 16-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday outside Arlington, Texas’ Hurricane Harbor after a fight broke out near the entrance, a report said.

Fox 4 reported that the shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. Several people were detained but it was unclear if there were any arrests. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that the park closed for the day after the shooting.

Arlington police said the shooting was not an "active shooter" situation. The teen who was shot was pronounced dead at a hospital.

"Officers detained subjects and are working to determine if they are involved," police said.