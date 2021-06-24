Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor: Teen killed in shooting

The teen who was shot was pronounced dead at a hospital

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 16-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday outside Arlington, Texas’ Hurricane Harbor after a fight broke out near the entrance, a report said.

Fox 4 reported that the shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. Several people were detained but it was unclear if there were any arrests. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that the park closed for the day after the shooting.

Arlington police said the shooting was not an "active shooter" situation. The teen who was shot was pronounced dead at a hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Officers detained subjects and are working to determine if they are involved," police said.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

Your Money