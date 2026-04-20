Singer D4vd pleads not guilty to murder of young girl allegedly found dismembered, decomposing in his car

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Singer D4vd pleaded not guilty Monday in the murder case of a 14-year-old girl who was reportedly found dismembered and badly decomposing in the trunk of the singer’s allegedly abandoned Tesla last September.

The 21-year-old alt-pop artist, identified as David Burke of Houston, was arrested in Los Angeles last Thursday following a seven-month period of public speculation surrounding the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who was first reported missing in 2024.

He has since been charged with first-degree murder, with special circumstances including lying in wait, committing the crime for financial gain, and murdering a witness in an investigation — allegations that could carry the death penalty, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said Monday.

Additional charges include continuous sexual acts, lewd and lascivious acts with a person under 14 years old, and mutilating human remains.

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During Burke’s arraignment Monday afternoon, his defense team entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to all counts, arguing that evidence shows Burke did not kill the girl, the Associated Press reported.

"We believe the actual evidence will show David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez," lead defense attorney Blair Berk said. "We would like to have the evidence come into the light of day."

Burke was also denied bail at his arraignment, which was attended by the girl’s parents, the outlet said.

According to authorities, Burke allegedly engaged in continuous abuse of the victim beginning when she was 13, spanning at least a year from September 2023 to September 2024.

She later ran away from her home in Lake Elsinore, about 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles, at 14 years old, officials said, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

On April 23, 2025, Burke allegedly invited the victim to his home in the Hollywood Hills, where he is accused of killing her with a sharp object after she threatened to expose their relationship as his career was on the rise.

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Prosecutors alleged Burke mutilated her body about two weeks later, Fox 11 said.

Four months later, on Sept. 8, 2025, the victim’s decomposed and dismembered remains were found in the trunk of a car registered to Burke that had been impounded after being reported abandoned.

"Celeste was just a child, under 14 years old, when David Burke allegedly engaged in repeated lewd and lascivious sexual relations with her," Hochman said.

"But Burke’s actions did not allegedly stop there. When she threatened to expose his criminal conduct and devastate his musical career, Burke allegedly murdered her, cut up her body and stuffed her body in two bags that were placed in the front trunk of his car. There the dismembered body sat for over four months decomposing until it was found at a tow yard on Sept. 8, 2025. This horrific and gruesome murder committed by the charged sexual predator is shocking and appalling. To Celeste’s loved ones, we will get the justice you seek and deserve."

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Burke was reportedly on tour in support of his album when Hernandez’s body was discovered. After allegations of his involvement surfaced, he had canceled his remaining shows.

Based on the charges, Burke faces death or life in state prison without the possibility of parole.