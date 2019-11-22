Siblings of Mexican cartel killing unite for photograph

The seven young survivors of a horrific cartel massacre in Mexico earlier this month were reunited for the first time in a photograph this week.

The children – still recovering from injuries and mourning the murder of their mother, Dawna Ray Langford, and two brothers, Trevor and Rogan – were featured smiling alongside Cody Langford, who remains in a wheelchair.

The 8-year-old was shot in the foot and jaw and was the last of the wounded to be released from an Arizona hospital last weekend.

Also pictured was Devin Langford, 13, who walked 14 miles from the site of the murders to get help after hiding his injured siblings.

"I was just thinking of my mom and my siblings," he told Fox News' "The Story" earlier this month. "We walked probably a couple yards -- probably 20 yards -- and then we got them behind a tree right there and they were really wounded so I started walking."

SUSPECTED MEXICAN DRUG GANG MEMBER LINKED TO SLAYINGS OF US CONSULATE WORKER AND HER HUSBAND IS EXTRADITED

MEXICO'S ANNUAL HOMICIDE COUNT ON PACE TO BE HIGHEST IN DECADES AS NEARLY 100 KILLED DAILY

The family photograph was added to a GoFundMe page, which has reached almost two-thirds of its $300,000 goal -- money that'll aid the family with medical and funeral expenses.

“We are a community of U.S. citizens that live and operate between Mexico and the United States; we are under attack as we speak by the cartels in Mexico,” the message from the family states. “We need this to be shared and the whole world to witness the atrocious inhumane and barbaric acts that were committed against us today, Rhonita Miller and her 4 children were shot up and burned to death in this vehicle and at this very moment there are TWO more Suburbans with 2 of our families totaling 2 wives and 10 children that are missing and/or kidnapped by the cartel.”

WHERE DOES MEXICO REALLY GET ITS GUNS?

The horrific attacks, which resulted in the deaths of three women and six children, sent shockwaves through communities on both sides of the border, shedding light on the escalating brutality of the drug cartels that dominate large swaths of Mexico.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Those attacked were members of the LeBaron family, a well-known American clan who has lived in the community in the northern part of the country for decades. The attack targeted citizens who live in a community founded as part of an offshoot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The onslaught prompted a response from President Trump who offered U.S. resources to "wage war" against the cartels.

Adam Shaw contributed to this report