Husband and son of Mexico cartel victim speak out on loss of family members

The husband and son of Dawna Langford spoke out on their family's tragedy after members of a Mexican drug cartel murdered her and other members of their family on a Sonoran highway last week.

Thirteen-year-old Devin Langford walked 14 miles from the site of the murders to get help, after hiding injured siblings, he and his father David told Martha MacCallum on Monday.

"I was just thinking of my mom and my siblings," he said, telling "The Story" he carried two siblings a short distance but had to stop.

"We walked probably a couple yards -- probably 20 yards -- and then we got them behind a tree right there and they were really wounded so I started walking."

His father told MacCallum he was in Arizona at the time of the massacre, calling the incident an "act of terrorism."

"To me, this was an act of terrorism against our community," he said.

"We're a small community but we're a quiet community that's been safe -- we've been there for over 60 years."

Last week, at least six children and three women living in that faith-based community of U.S. citizens in Mexico were shot to death in the northern part of the country.

Alfonso Durazo, Mexico's top security official, confirmed the six deaths, adding that six more children were wounded in the attack, with five transferred to hospitals in Phoenix, Ariz.

On "The Story," David Langford said members of his community have never had run-ins with law enforcement or the cartels.

He added many members of his community near Bavispe have returned to the United States permanently, out of fear.

"Most of them left with no intention of returning," he said.

"There were a lot of heroes that night that risked their lives... to rescue my children," he continued, adding Devin is one of those heroes.

