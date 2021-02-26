Expand / Collapse search
Showers, thunderstorms to move through Southern and Eastern US

Strong winds could cause blizzard conditions in the Northwest

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National Forecast, Feb. 26Video

National Forecast, Feb. 26

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

A stationary front draped across the Southeast will bring several rounds of showers and thunderstorms Friday from the Mississippi Valley through the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys and then into the Mid-Atlantic. 

Some snow will accumulate over interior sections of the Northeast and the Great Lakes. 

The national forecast for Friday, Feb. 26. (Fox News)

The Northwest will continue to be active this weekend with coastal rain and feet of snow over the mountain ranges.   

Expected radar conditions Saturday. (Fox News)

Strong winds could cause white-out and blizzard conditions. 

