Should McDonald's workers get $50G reward in Facebook murder case?

The employees at the McDonald’s in Pennsylvania who tipped off authorities and did their best to stall the Facebook murder suspect have been hailed as heroes on social media—with many taking to Twitter to say they deserve the $50,000 reward for helping lead police to Steve Stephens.

Officials said Stephens, 37, killed Robert Godwin Sr., 74, in Cleveland Sunday, then posted video of the horrific attack on Facebook.

A widespread manhunt ensued, and there was no sign of Stephens until a little after 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Thomas DuCharme Jr., the owner of the Erie McDonald's, told Tribune Media Wire that a worker there recognized Stephens as he came through the drive-thru and alerted her supervisor.

"I looked out and I'm like: 'It sure does look a lot like him,'" DuCharme told Tribune Media Wire. "She (the drive-thru worker) was already on the phone at that time, so hats off to my crew and the managers, I'm just so proud of them."

A supervisor went to the window and tried to stall Stephens by telling him that his order of fries would need more time to cook, according to Tribune Media.

Stephens took his six-piece Chicken McNuggets and declined to wait for the fries. Police caught up with him shortly after the exchange, and, following a brief chase, Stephens shot and killed himself, according to police.

It's not yet clear if the McDonald's employees will receive any of the $50,000 offered by the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals Service, but law enforcement officials told TMZ that the workers were crucial in tracking down Stephens.

Many social media users feel the workers should be rewarded for their detective work.

