Washington D.C. shooting leaves multiple people injured, including police officer

A shooting in Washington D.C. on Sunday has left multiple people injured, including one police officer.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News that multiple people were shot, including one police officer, during a shooting on U Street.

Video from the scene of the shooting shows officials helping multiple people lying on the street.

The shooting happened during Moechella, which is described as an "Advocacy Festival Amplifying the Culture of Washington DC."

