Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Washington D.C. shooting leaves multiple people injured, including police officer

One Washington, D.C. police officer was injured in the shooting

Adam Sabes
Adam Sabes
A shooting in Washington D.C. on Sunday has left multiple people injured, including one police officer. (Credit: @SEWINNOVATIVE)

A shooting in Washington D.C. on Sunday has left multiple people injured, including one police officer.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News that multiple people were shot, including one police officer, during a shooting on U Street.

Video from the scene of the shooting shows officials helping multiple people lying on the street.

The shooting happened during Moechella, which is described as an "Advocacy Festival Amplifying the Culture of Washington DC."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.


 


 

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.