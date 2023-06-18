Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington
Published

Shooting near Washington amphitheatre leaves at least 2 dead, 3 wounded; suspect arrested

Shooting unfolded near Beyond Wonderland music festival at Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A shooting near a music festival at a Washington State campground left at least two people dead and three others, including the suspect, wounded on Saturday night, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. at a campground near the Gorge Amphitheatre, which was hosting the Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival, Kyle Foreman, a public information officer with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office told reporters at a news conference. 

Foreman said that officers responded to "reports of shots fired into the crowd."

"The shooter then walked away from where the incident happened," he said, adding that the suspect "continued to randomly shoot into the crowd" before law enforcement eventually took him into custody.

MULTIPLE CASUALTIES IN ILLINOIS SHOOTING: REPORTS

Gorge Amphitheatre

At least two people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a campground near a music festival taking place at the Gorge Ampitheatre in George, Washington, on Saturday, authorities said. (Gary Miller/Getty Images, File)

The sheriff’s office confirmed that two victims were killed and three others, including the suspect, were wounded. The names and conditions of the victims and the suspect were not immediately available.

Few details were released as authorities continued to investigate the shooting.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE TROOPER KILLED IN GUNFIRE IN JUNIATA COUNTY, SUSPECT DEAD

"We don’t know what the motives were or what the intentions were of the shooter, and we’ll have to wait and see if we can find that information out later on," Foreman said. 

Kyle Foreman, Grant County Sheriff’s Office

The suspected gunman fired "randomly" into a crowd at the Beyond Wonderland electronic music festival at the Gorge Ampitheatre in George, Washington, on Saturday night, authorities said. (Grant County Sheriff's Office)

Organizers of the Beyond Wonderland festival posted a tweet asking concertgoers to avoid a specific gate to the campground, but said there was no danger.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The event was being held at a camping area near the small city of George, 149 miles east of Seattle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.