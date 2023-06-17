Pennsylvania state trooper killed in gunfire in Juniata County, suspect dead

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was shot to death in Juniata County on Saturday, with another trooper being seriously injured by gunfire with the same suspect.

Pennsylvania State Police told Fox News Digital that a suspect "engaged" a trooper, shooting the officer at around 12:45 p.m. in Mifflintown Borough.

The suspect fled, with authorities later locating him near Swamp Road and Baumgardner Drive in Juniata County.

A new exchange of gunfire led to the death of both the suspect and a state trooper.

"Troopers exchanged gunfire with him. In this exchange, the shooter and a trooper were both shot and killed," Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.

The incident is contained, but police ask nearby residents to avoid the area, as the scene is still active. There is reportedly no threat to the public.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro visited the hospital where the wounded trooper was taken, police say.

Police will reveal the name of the suspect and the troopers who were involved later on.

There are no additional details about the incident.