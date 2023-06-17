Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Pennsylvania state trooper killed in gunfire in Juniata County, suspect dead

The suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was shot to death in Juniata County on Saturday, with another trooper being seriously injured by gunfire with the same suspect.

Pennsylvania State Police told Fox News Digital that a suspect "engaged" a trooper, shooting the officer at around 12:45 p.m. in Mifflintown Borough.

The suspect fled, with authorities later locating him near Swamp Road and Baumgardner Drive in Juniata County.

A new exchange of gunfire led to the death of both the suspect and a state trooper.

3 DEAD, 1 CRITICAL IN PHILADELPHIA NEIGHBORHOOD SHOOTING

Pennsylvania Fox News graphic

Pennsylvania State Police announced that a state trooper was shot to death on Saturday by a suspect who later died.

"Troopers exchanged gunfire with him. In this exchange, the shooter and a trooper were both shot and killed," Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.

The incident is contained, but police ask nearby residents to avoid the area, as the scene is still active. There is reportedly no threat to the public. 

PA POLICE OFFICER ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY BUYING COCAINE: ‘IT IS EXTREMELY DISAPPOINTING’

Swamp Road seen on Google Maps

The suspect fled, with authorities later locating him near Swamp Road and Baumgardner Drive in Juniata County. (Google Maps)

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro visited the hospital where the wounded trooper was taken, police say.

Police will reveal the name of the suspect and the troopers who were involved later on.

There are no additional details about the incident.