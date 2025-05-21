Shooting outside Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC allegedly involving Israeli diplomats

An investigation is underway in Washington, D.C., after a deadly shooting allegedly involving Israeli diplomats on Wednesday night.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a shooting investigation was underway near 3rd Street and F Street Northwest, which is where the Capital Jewish Museum is located.

Fox News confirmed a man and a woman were both killed in the shooting. Further details were not immediately available.

Danny Danon, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, said an event was taking place at the museum and the deadly shooting was a "depraved act of anti-Semitic(sic) terrorism" in a statement posted to X late Wednesday night.

"Harming diplomats and the Jewish community is crossing a red line. We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act. Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives – everywhere in the world," he wrote.

Fox News Digital has reached out to DC police, the Israeli embassy and the Capital Jewish Museum.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.