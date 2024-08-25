Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Shooting at McDonald's in Florida reportedly leaves multiple victims wounded

At least one victim is listed in critical condition

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Top Headlines for August 25 Video

Fox News Top Headlines for August 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Multiple people were wounded in a shooting Sunday at a McDonald's in Carol City, Florida, according to reports.

The shooting happened Sunday night at the McDonald’s location at 4686 NW 183rd Street, according to IMUD News.

Several rescue units were dispatched to the scene, the outlet reported.

FLORIDA MAN WHO HIJACKED EMS VEHICLE, TOOK IT FOR A JOYRIDE BEFORE EPIC CRASH ACCEPTS PLEA DEAL

Police siren

The shooting happened at the McDonald’s location at 4686 NW 183rd Street. (iStock)

At least one victim is listed in critical condition, according to IMUD News. An air rescue helicopter transported that victim to a nearby trauma center.

The circumstances and the motivations surrounding the shooting remain unclear at this time.

FLORIDA HIGH SCHOOL MOM ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY JOINING DAUGHTER'S BUS STOP FISTFIGHT IN VIDEO

Police tape

At least one victim is listed in critical condition. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police have not confirmed if any suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.