Florida man who hijacked EMS vehicle, took it for a joyride before epic crash accepts plea deal

A Florida man has accepted a plea deal after his joyride in a stolen emergency vehicle was cut short when he crashed it and led police on a multi-day search.

On Thursday, Gregory Brian McGall, 36, agreed to a plea deal that will keep him behind bars for 25 years.

Prosecutors said at a hearing in Hillsborough County Court had the 26-year-old not accepted the terms, he would have faced life in prison for his March 22 crimes in Tampa, Florida.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), emergency personnel driving an American Medical Response (AMR) Chevy Tahoe were called to a crash March 22 at about 2 a.m.

Authorities said the driver, later identified McGall, was driving a stolen pickup truck and had crashed it on the interstate.

During the investigation, McGall allegedly jumped into the AMR vehicle and took off.

In dash camera footage, McGall was seen at the wheel of the carjacked vehicle in a high-speed chase. Officers with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) were alerted to the theft and pursued him before they lost sight of the suspect.

During his reckless drive, McGall broke a laptop by folding it backwards and then throwing it out the window.

The joyride ended abruptly when McGall crashed into a grassy fenced field, authorities said.

The FHP said McGall ran off after the crash, and authorities found the vehicle.

A search for the carjacker continued until HCSO deputies spotted McGall March 26 in a silver Nissan Altima. Authorities said the car was driven by Jerry Skidmore, 42, who had active warrants.

Police stopped the vehicle at a gas station and went inside to arrest McGall and Skidmore. Authorities said the pair of fugitives attempted to leave, but they were promptly stopped.

Sheriff Chad Chronister commended the deputies' work for successfully arresting the two men who were "wanted for serious crimes."

"This operation exemplifies the dedication and coordination of our specialized units," Chronister said. "Through their diligent efforts, we successfully arrested two individuals who were wanted for serious crimes, ensuring the safety of our community. I commend the Auto Theft Unit and all involved for their outstanding work."

McGall was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, aggravated assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle and carjacking.

Skidmore was charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, aggravated assault on law enforcement with a deadly weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.