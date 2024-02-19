Expand / Collapse search
Indiana

Shooting at Indianapolis Waffle House kills 1, injures 5 others

A woman died from her injuries at the hospital

One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a Waffle House in Indianapolis, Indiana, early Monday morning, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police responded at about 12:30 a.m. to the Waffle House in the 2600 block of South Lynhurst Drive following a report of a person shot, Fox 59 reported.

Officers arrived at the scene and found at least five people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. They were all transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Waffle House sign

One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a Waffle House in Indianapolis, Indiana, early Monday morning.

One of the victims, a woman, died from her injuries at the hospital while the others, three men and a woman, were listed in stable condition, according to police.

A sixth victim, a man, arrived at IU Health Methodist Hospital shortly after the shooting and remains in critical condition.

Waffle House

One of the victims, a woman, died from her injuries at the hospital. (Getty Images)

Police said two groups of people were involved in an altercation inside and outside the Waffle House before the shooting happened.

Investigators are still searching the area for witnesses. 