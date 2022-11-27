Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Atlanta
Published

Shooting in Atlanta leaves 1 person dead, several others injured: police

The suspected gunman died on the scene

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Multiple people were shot in Atlanta Saturday night following an altercation, leaving at least one victim dead.

According to Atlanta Police, at least five people were shot in the shooting on Market Street near Atlantic Station in northwest Atlanta.

Police said the victim who was killed was a male. The suspected gunman also died on the scene.

MAN ARRESTED FOR DETAINING HIT-AND-RUN SUSPECT, POLICE SAY

Multiple people were shot in Atlanta Saturday night following an altercation, leaving at least one victim dead.

Multiple people were shot in Atlanta Saturday night following an altercation, leaving at least one victim dead. (FOX 5)

The shooting began following a dispute between teenagers and adults in the area, police said. Those involved are believed to be between 15 and 21 years old, Lieutenant Germaine Dearlove, the Atlanta Police Homicide Commander, said at a news conference.

Dearlove said it is possible there were two shooters involved at the scene Saturday night.

WOMAN GIVES BIRTH AT ATLANTA MCDONALD'S

According to Atlanta Police, at least five people were shot in the shooting on Market Street near Atlantic Station in northwest Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Police, at least five people were shot in the shooting on Market Street near Atlantic Station in northwest Atlanta.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No arrests have been made yet in connection with the shooting. 