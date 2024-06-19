Shocking video shows moment Texas cyclists hit by alleged drunken driver near major airport

A man who was behind the wheel of an SUV and allegedly drunk when he struck two cyclists, including running over one of them on a roadway near Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on Monday evening, was taken into custody, airport police confirmed with Fox News Digital.

Just before 7 p.m., airport police responded to a call regarding a hit-and-run with injury.

Officers were notified that two individuals were hit by a vehicle while biking near the busy airport, with the whole horrifying ordeal caught on video by a witness.

One of the victims was bleeding from his right knee and unable to speak, while two witnesses made sure he stayed awake until EMS arrived, according to authorities.

Video provided by the witness showed the suspect, later identified by Dallas Fort Worth Airport police as Benjamin Peter Hylander, 31, traveling at a high rate of speed in the right-hand lane before he collided with the two oblivious cyclists.

The video shows Hylander briefly stopping after the initial impact and then proceeding to run over the lower half of one of the cyclists before fleeing the scene in a white SUV.

Some of the witnesses told police they followed Hylander to the nearest gas station, where they were able to get his license plate and demanded he return to the scene of the crash.

According to incident records, after returning to the scene, Hylander ran up hysterically shouting, "I'm sorry," while trying to talk to the injured cyclist.

Police state that Hylander continued to apologize to the injured cyclist, and when he began speaking to police, they said they noticed an odor of alcohol on his breath and that he had glassy, bloodshot eyes.

When asked if he had been drinking, Hylander at first allegedly told officers he only had one beer an hour before getting behind the wheel but later admitted to not remembering how many he consumed, "maybe two or three large beers."

Officers then searched Hylander's vehicle and found six empty cans of beer in a backpack behind the passenger seat, according to police. Two empty beer cans were also found in a grassy area a few feet from Hylander's vehicle at the gas station.

Police entered all the empty beer cans into evidence, and it is not known at this time if the two empty cans in the grass were connected to Hylander, as the gas station was unable to provide surveillance video.

After completing a sobriety test, Hylander, who police listed as being a cargo employee for American Airlines, was arrested for DWI and is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

The condition of the two cyclists who were struck is unknown.