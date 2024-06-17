Texas man with previous DWIs had 'entire arm' in passenger seat after hitting, killing pedestrian, police say

A Texas man with two previous DWI convictions fatally struck a pedestrian and was found with an arm in his vehicle when he was stopped by police, authorities said.

Juan Morgan Munoz, 31, was drunk when he hit and killed a pedestrian with his vehicle early Saturday morning in Dallas, Fox Dallas reported. He was on probation for a previous DWI at the time.

He is charged with felony DWI and a collision involving death.

Munoz called 911 a half-hour after the fatal incident involving his BMW and said he continued to drive to his employer at a Maaco Auto Body Shop, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the TV station.

When he was stopped in the auto shop parking lot, officers noticed the white BMW had a "hole in the front passenger windshield" and "an entire arm on the front passenger seat" along with blood. In addition, Munoz had "glassy/watery eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage."

He told authorities that he left a Hooter's restaurant and was headed to work. His manager told authorities he was not scheduled to work that night.

In addition, Munoz failed a field sobriety test and recorded a .179 during a breathalyzer test, more than twice the legal limit. He also provided a blood sample. He allegedly told detention officers that he had cocaine in his system. The victim has not been identified.

In 2018, Munoz pleaded guilty to a DWI charge out of New Hampshire and paid a fine, the TV station reported. Last year, he was arrested for DWI in Fort Worth. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 2 years probation.