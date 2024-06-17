Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Texas man with previous DWIs had 'entire arm' in passenger seat after hitting, killing pedestrian, police say

Juan Morgan Munoz, 31, has two previous DWI convictions and was on probation at the time of the fatal incident, authorities said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
A Texas man with two previous DWI convictions fatally struck a pedestrian and was found with an arm in his vehicle when he was stopped by police, authorities said. 

Juan Morgan Munoz, 31, was drunk when he hit and killed a pedestrian with his vehicle early Saturday morning in Dallas, Fox Dallas reported. He was on probation for a previous DWI at the time. 

TEXAS SHOOTING LEAVES 2 DEAD, MULTIPLE WOUNDED DURING JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

Mugshot of Juan Morgan Munoz

Juan Morgan Munoz, 31, is accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian and was found with an arm in his passenger seat, police said.  (Dallas County jail)

He is charged with felony DWI and a collision involving death.

Munoz called 911 a half-hour after the fatal incident involving his BMW and said he continued to drive to his employer at a Maaco Auto Body Shop, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the TV station.

When he was stopped in the auto shop parking lot, officers noticed the white BMW had a "hole in the front passenger windshield" and "an entire arm on the front passenger seat" along with blood. In addition, Munoz had "glassy/watery eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage."

TEXAS DEPUTY CONSTABLE 'AMBUSHED,' SHOT BY ROBBERY SUSPECT: 'PLEASE PRAY'

A Dallas police cruiser

 Dallas Police car outside Dallas Police headquarters in downtown Dallas.  (HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

He told authorities that he left a Hooter's restaurant and was headed to work. His manager told authorities he was not scheduled to work that night.

In addition, Munoz failed a field sobriety test and recorded a .179 during a breathalyzer test, more than twice the legal limit. He also provided a blood sample. He allegedly told detention officers that he had cocaine in his system. The victim has not been identified. 

In 2018, Munoz pleaded guilty to a DWI charge out of New Hampshire and paid a fine, the TV station reported. Last year, he was arrested for DWI in Fort Worth. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 2 years probation. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.