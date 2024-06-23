Sheriff's deputy shot to death in 'ambush' while tracking stolen SUV in Detroit

A sheriff's deputy was killed on Saturday in Detroit in what the Oakland County Sheriff is calling an ambush while he was working to recover a stolen vehicle.

"The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office tragically lost one of our own heroes last night after one of our Auto Theft Unit Investigators, Deputy Brad Reckling, was ambushed and killed during an auto theft investigation that originated in Madison Heights and led investigators to the City of Detroit," the Oakland County Sheriff's Office wrote in a post on social media.

During a press conference on Sunday, Sheriff Michael Bouchard detailed the last moments of deputy Reckling's life and how the tragedy unfolded.

A preliminary investigation revealed that just before 11 p.m., Reckling, along with two other law enforcement officials, located the stolen 2022 Chevrolet Equinox, when it suddenly stopped and three individuals exited the car and opened fire on Reckling, striking him in the head, chest and torso.

PHILADELPHIA POLICE OFFICER ON LIFE SUPPORT AFTER TRAFFIC STOP SHOOTING: 'FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE'

"It was an ambush," Bouchard said.

Detroit police and Michigan State Police also responded to the scene and established a perimeter.

According to authorities, three suspects have been taken into custody in connection to his murder.

Bouchard said the focus now is getting justice for the Reckling family and supporting the family through this tragedy.

ARIZONA POLICE OFFICER KILLED BY GUNMAN WHILE RESPONDING TO 'DISTURBANCE'

"Things like this are soul crushing," Bouchard said.

He added that Reckling had just recently moved over to the auto theft unit.

MEMPHIS POLICE OFFICER KILLED DURING SHOOTOUT WITH TEENS, ONE OF WHOM WAS RECENTLY RELEASED

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also posted her condolences on X, writing, "I’m deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy Bradley Reckling. My heart is with his family and the Oakland County communities he served."

CHARLOTTE OFFICER KILLED IN LINE OF DUTY REMEMBERED IN MEMORIAL AS MAN WHO'D GIVE THE 'SHIRT FROM HIS BACK'

Bouchard said the loss of Reckling leaves behind a huge hole in his department, the community and in his family.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Deputy Reckling was a nine-year veteran and a much beloved member of our team. He is survived by a loving wife and three beautiful girls, ages 5, 4, and 1, with one more child on the way. He was a friend and trusted partner to countless other members of our agency," the sheriff's office said.