How does Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz' sentence compare to other school shooters?

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life without parole – but will not get the death penalty, after a Broward County, Florida, jury hand down their recommendation on Thursday. But how does the sentencing decision compare to that of other school shooters?

Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty last year to the murders of 14 students and three staff members at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018 — a date that he said he picked so the school would never celebrate Valentine's Day. Judge Elizabeth Scherer will formally sentence him on Nov. 1.

Cruz’s massacre is the deadliest mass shooting that has ever gone to trial in the U.S. Nine other people in the U.S. who fatally shot at least 17 people died during or immediately after their attacks by suicide or police gunfire, according to the Associated Press.

That includes Uvalde, Texas, 18-year-old suspected gunman Salvador Ramos, who allegedly shot and killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School on May 24 before he was killed by a Border Patrol tactical unit.

Ethan Crumbley, who at 15 was accused of shooting 11 people, including four fatally at Oxford High School in Michigan last November, is to face trial next year for murder and terrorism charges. The teen’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are charged with involuntary manslaughter.

They’re accused of making a gun accessible to their son and failing to get him help after he showed signs of mental distress. Their trial is set for Oct. 24. The couple’s attorneys deny the allegations.

Colorado school shooter Devon Erickson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole last year for a 2019 shooting inside Denver-area STEM School Highlands Ranch that left 18-year-old senior Kendrick Castillo — hailed as a hero for thwarting the attack — dead and eight others injured.

Last month, the Kentucky Parole Board denied parole for Michael Carneal, now 39.

Twenty-five years ago, the then 14-year-old said voices in his head told him to steal a neighbor’s pistol and fire it into a prayer circle in the crowded lobby of Heath High School in December 1997.

Those killed were 14-year-old Nicole Hadley, 17-year-old Jessica James, and 15-year-old Kayce Steger. Five more were injured, including Missy Jenkins Smith, who was paralyzed and uses a wheelchair.

The bloodshed came just 17 months before Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold killed 12 students and one teacher and injured 21 more at Columbine High School in Colorado.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.