Shark attacks surfer near New York beach, authorities close swimming

A New York beach has been temporarily closed to swimming once again following another shark attack.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone told reporters on Wednesday that the incident occurred at Smith Point Beach at around 7:30 a.m. ET.

The victim, a 41-year-old man on a paddle board, suffered a 4-inch gash on his leg that was apparently from a sand tiger shark, which was identified by the victim.

The injury was not serious and lifeguards and a drone are monitoring the water.

"Swimming has been suspended at this time due to dangerous marine life activity on Wednesday, July 13, 2022," the county said in a statement.

Bellone said no shark sightings have been confirmed in the area since the morning's attack and that Smith Point would reopen this afternoon if that remained the case.

Smith Point and Cupsogue beaches recently reopened after being forced to close earlier this month following previous incidents.

Two lifeguards were bitten by sharks in Long Island waters – one during a water rescue training simulation.

Bellone stressed the importance of swimming near lifeguards – lifeguards were not yet on duty Wednesday morning – and called these attacks the new normal.

While shark attacks are usually rare, more sharks are being spotted off Long Island.

Scientists cite warming ocean temperatures and a resurgence of bunker fish for the shift in sightings. Experts say the increase in the number of sharks is a sign that conservation efforts have been successful.

Shark advocates also call for rebranding violent attacks as "interactions."

The U.S. recorded 47 unprovoked shark bites in 2021, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File.

That marks a 42% increase from 33 incidents reported in 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.