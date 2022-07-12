Shark activity near East Coast beaches on the rise

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sharks have been active in East Coast waters during the course of the past week.

Primarily in the area of Massachusetts' Nauset Beach, over the past two days, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app has confirmed five white shark sightings and reported one unconfirmed sighting.

There have been 12 confirmed and unconfirmed sightings over the course of the last week.

One shark known to researchers as Mr. Spot Claw was detected at the public beach.

Down the coastline, a surfer was bitten by a 6-foot-long shark at New Smyrna Beach in Florida on Sunday.

According to FOX 35, the surfer – who was visiting from Miami – was bitten on the foot.

The station noted that a 28-year-old man from Daytona Beach was also bitten on his foot at the same beach last week.

In New York, there have been multiple attacks on lifeguards this month.

While attacks are usually rare, more sharks are being spotted off Long Island.

Scientists cite warming ocean temperatures and a resurgence of bunker fish for the shift. Experts say the increase in the number of sharks is a sign that conservation efforts have been successful.

Shark advocates also call for rebranding violent attacks as "interactions."

The U.S. recorded 47 unprovoked shark bites in 2021, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File.

That marks a 42% increase from 33 incidents reported in 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.