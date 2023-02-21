Sex worker suspect in Nevada brothel shooting identified as former 'Hustler' cover model

Nevada authorities have identified a former "Hustler" cover model as the woman arrested Monday evening in connection with a shooting at the famous Moonlite Bunny Ranch Brothel, the backdrop for HBO's early 2000s "Cathouse" reality series.

Savannah Henderson, known under her stage name Tiara Tae, faces four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, drugs possession, discharging a firearm where others may be endangered and obstructing a peace officer, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a fight between two workers at the brothel Monday evening, according to authorities. The 911 caller said they heard gunshots around 9:37 p.m., and law enforcement heard more when they arrived. No one was injured, but the suspected shooter holed up in a room for about three hours.

She eventually surrendered after a SWAT team and crisis negotiators arrived, along with other assisting agencies, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The 28-year-old's bail was set at just over $86,000. It was not immediately clear whether she had posted it or hired a lawyer.

Lyon County Sheriff Brad Pope said in a statement early Tuesday that there was "no current threat" to the public.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with additional information on the incident to call (775) 577-5206 or submit information anonymously at secretwitness.com

Henderson was the March 2019 cover model for "Hustler" magazine, and according to her website, she was featured by the magazine in 2018 and has appeared in smaller publications.

The Moonlite Bunny Ranch was owned by Dennis Hof before his death in 2018. It was featured in the HBO series "Cathouse," which ran from 2005 to 2008, according to IMDB.

A month after his death of a heart attack, Hof famously won the race for the Nevada State Assembly . In 2015, NBA player Lamar Odom was found unconscious at Hof's Love Ranch brothel, which authorities later shuttered twice in a licensing dispute.

In 2009, a 22-year-old former Moonlite Bunny Ranch worker was gunned down alongside three other people in an Oklahoma City shooting. Brooke Phillips and another victim were pregnant at the time.

Fox News' Landon Mion, Mariah Haas and The Associated Press contributed to this report.