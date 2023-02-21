Expand / Collapse search
Nevada
Female employee arrested after shooting at Moonlite Bunny Ranch Brothel in Nevada: report

Nevada's Moonlite Bunny Ranch was previously the subject of an HBO documentary series 'Cathouse'

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
A female employee was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after shots were fired at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch Brothel in Mound House, Nevada, according to multiple reports.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Lyon County Sheriff Brad Pope said his office was called to the legal brothel for a reported dispute between two co-workers, according to Carson Now News.

Sheriff's department personnel heard gunshots as they arrived on scene and began to evacuate the building.

FILE- A female employee was arrested at Nevada's famed Bunny Ranch Brothel after opening fire inside the establishment following an argument with a co-worker.

FILE- A female employee was arrested at Nevada's famed Bunny Ranch Brothel after opening fire inside the establishment following an argument with a co-worker. (Twitter/@bunnyranch)

Sheriff Pope said the suspected shooter then hid in a room within the brothel.

A crisis negotiation team and multiple other tactical teams were called in to assist with the barricaded employee.

Deputies attempted to talk to the suspect over a loudspeaker in an effort to convince her to exit the building with her hands up. 

Carson Now news reported the female employee surrendered to authorities around 12:30 a.m. without incident.

Multiple gunshots were reported Monday night at a brothel in Mound House, Nevada, and a suspect was taken into custody.

Multiple gunshots were reported Monday night at a brothel in Mound House, Nevada, and a suspect was taken into custody. (Carson City Sheriff's Office)

It is unknown how many people were inside the brothel during the shooting. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong told News 4-Fox 11 that no one was injured.

The Moonlite Bunny Ranch was owned by Dennis Hof before his death in 2018. It was featured in the HBO series 'Cathouse.'