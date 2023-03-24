Expand / Collapse search
Published

Severe weather outbreak forecast to threaten Mississippi Valley, Plains

South, Southeast will see above-average temperatures

Janice Dean
Janice Dean
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 24

A severe weather outbreak is expected to impact the southern Plains, spreading across the Mississippi Valley on Friday with the potential for large hail, damaging winds, flooding rainfall and tornadoes.  

The severe weather threat in the South

The severe weather threat in the South (Credit: Fox News)

The threat of severe storms in the southern U.S. on Friday

The threat of severe storms in the southern U.S. on Friday (Credit: Fox News)

Please have a way to receive watches and warnings for your area.  

The futuretrack in the Great Lakes, New England and Northeast

The futuretrack in the Great Lakes, New England and Northeast (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, on the northern edge of this system, it will be cold enough for wintry weather and accumulating snow from the upper Midwest, across the Great Lakes and into northern New England.  

Rainfall forecast in the eastern U.S. through Saturday night

Rainfall forecast in the eastern U.S. through Saturday night (Credit: Fox News)

Snow forecast in the western U.S.

Snow forecast in the western U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Above-average temperatures over the South and Southeast will help fuel some of these strong storms while the West is still dealing with cold air and mountain snow this weekend. 

